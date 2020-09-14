COVID-19 Live Blog: State health officials report 845 new cases, lowest since early September

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and a lot more.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2020
Noon - NCDHHS releases Monday’s latest coronavirus numbers
STATE
- 185,781 LAB-CONFIRMED COVID CASES
- 845 NEW CASES, LOWEST SINCE SEPT. 8
- 895 CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED with 92% REPORTING
- 2,634,819 COMPLETED TESTS (13,313 NEW TESTS, 4.8% POSITIVE)
COUNTIES
- ALAMANCE – 3,573 CASES, 48 DEATHS
- CASWELL – 275 CASES, 3 DEATHS
- CHATHAM – 1,572 CASES, 57 DEATHS
- DAVIDSON – 2,452 CASES, 33 DEATHS
- DAVIE – 519 CASES, 6 DEATHS
- FORSYTH – 6,634 CASES, 86 DEATHS
- GUILFORD – 7,700 CASES, 174 DEATHS
- MONTGOMERY – 986 CASES, 23 DEATHS
- RANDOLPH – 2,590 CASES, 49 DEATHS
- ROCKINGHAM – 1,074 CASES, 13 DEATHS
- STOKES – 387 CASES, 3 DEATHS
- SURRY – 1,242 CASES, 20 DEATHS
- WILKES – 1,117 CASES, 28 DEATHS
- YADKIN – 687 CASES, 7 DEATHS
FACTS NOT FEAR
Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.
WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT
It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.
For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS
NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE
The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.
