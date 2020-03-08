COVID-19 Blog | North Carolina sees rise in coronavirus cases

For immediate questions, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.

MONDAY, AUGUST 3, 2020

Noon - NCDHHS gives update on the latest coronavirus numbers

STATE

126,532 CASES (UP 1,313)

1,982 DEATHS (UP 13)

1,837,410 TESTS (UP 20,378) 7% OF TESTS YESTERDAY RETURNED POSITIVE SO FAR

1,057 HOSPITALIZED

COUNTIES

ALAMANCE – 2,248 CASES, 41 DEATHS

CASWELL – 186 CASES, 2 DEATHS

CHATHAM – 1,245 CASES, 50 DEATHS

DAVIDSON – 1,653 CASES, 18 DEATHS

DAVIE – 376 CASES, 3 DEATHS

FORSYTH – 4,955 CASES, 48 DEATHS

GUILFORD – 5,254 CASES, 147 DEATHS

MONTGOMERY – 594 CASES, 13 DEATHS

RANDOLPH – 2,065 CASES, 36 DEATHS

ROCKINGHAM – 480 CASES, 3 DEATHS

STOKES – 266 CASES, 3 DEATHS

SURRY – 872 CASES, 8 DEATHS

WILKES – 736 CASES, 10 DEATHS

YADKIN – 496 CASES, 6 DEATHS

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

