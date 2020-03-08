COVID-19 Blog | North Carolina sees rise in coronavirus cases

WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and a lot more.
MONDAY, AUGUST 3, 2020
Noon - NCDHHS gives update on the latest coronavirus numbers
STATE
- 126,532 CASES (UP 1,313)
- 1,982 DEATHS (UP 13)
- 1,837,410 TESTS (UP 20,378) 7% OF TESTS YESTERDAY RETURNED POSITIVE SO FAR
- 1,057 HOSPITALIZED
COUNTIES
- ALAMANCE – 2,248 CASES, 41 DEATHS
- CASWELL – 186 CASES, 2 DEATHS
- CHATHAM – 1,245 CASES, 50 DEATHS
- DAVIDSON – 1,653 CASES, 18 DEATHS
- DAVIE – 376 CASES, 3 DEATHS
- FORSYTH – 4,955 CASES, 48 DEATHS
- GUILFORD – 5,254 CASES, 147 DEATHS
- MONTGOMERY – 594 CASES, 13 DEATHS
- RANDOLPH – 2,065 CASES, 36 DEATHS
- ROCKINGHAM – 480 CASES, 3 DEATHS
- STOKES – 266 CASES, 3 DEATHS
- SURRY – 872 CASES, 8 DEATHS
- WILKES – 736 CASES, 10 DEATHS
- YADKIN – 496 CASES, 6 DEATHS
FACTS NOT FEAR
Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.
WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT
It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.
NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE
The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.
