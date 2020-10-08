COVID-19 Blog: North Carolina sees rise in coronavirus cases

For immediate questions, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and a lot more.

AUGUST 9, 2020

2 p.m. - NCDHHS gives update on the latest coronavirus numbers

STATE

136,844 LAB-CONFIRMED CASES

2,001,919 COMPLETED TESTS

1,111 PEOPLE HOSPITALIZED

COUNTIES

ALAMANCE – 2,472 CASES, 41 DEATHS

ALLEGHANY – 169 CASES, 0 DEATHS

ASHE – 158 CASES, 1 DEATH

AVERY – 98 CASES, 0 DEATHS

CASWELL – 196 CASES, 2 DEATHS

CHATHAM – 1,305 CASES, 52 DEATHS

DAVIDSON – 1,793 CASES, 18 DEATHS

DAVIE – 422 CASES, 5 DEATHS

FORSYTH – 5,286 CASES, 52 DEATHS

GUILFORD – 5,670 CASES, 156 DEATHS

MONTGOMERY – 647 CASES, 13 DEATHS

RANDOLPH – 2,180 CASES, 37 DEATHS

ROCKINGHAM – 552 CASES, 3 DEATHS

STOKES – 289 CASES, 3 DEATHS

SURRY – 956 CASES, 10 DEATHS

WILKES – 842 CASES, 11 DEATHS

YADKIN – 542 CASES, 6 DEATHS

