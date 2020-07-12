These 11 North Carolina health care providers will be the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services issued a list of 11 health care providers in the state who will receive the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccines, including Atrium Health in Charlotte.
Two health care providers in the Charlotte area will be among those providers, including Atrium Health of Charlotte and the Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. Caldwell Memorial Hospital in Lenoir is also on the list of providers from NCDHHS.
North Carolina health care providers who will receive the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines:
Bladen Healthcare
Caldwell Memorial Hospital
CarolinaEast Medical Center
Catawba Valley Medical Center
Cumberland County Hospital System Inc.
Duke University Health System
Henderson County Hospital Corporation
Hoke Healthcare LLC
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority (Atrium Health)
University of North Carolina Shared Services
Wake Forest Baptist Health
Dr. Mandy Cohen with NCDHHS said last week the state is preparing to receive its first shipments the week of Dec. 14.
Then the following week, state health officials anticipate Moderna vaccines to arrive; from then on, there are expected to be weekly shipments from both drugmakers.
“The initial supply of vaccines will go to a limited number of hospitals,” Dr. Cohen said.
Healthcare workers at high risk of COVID-19 and people working in long-term care facilities are at the top of the state’s priority list for vaccines.
WCNC Charlotte asked NCDHHS about Newby’s question regarding the availability and safety of the vaccine for her mother.
NCDHHS responded with the following statement:
“Once a vaccine is authorized for use, supplies will be very limited at first. Independent federal and state groups of experts determined that the best way to fight COVID-19 is to start first with vaccinations for those most at risk. Therefore, the initial supply of vaccines will go to a limited number of hospitals to vaccinate health care workers at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 – those who are caring for or cleaning areas used by patients with COVID-19. Because of the limited initial vaccine supply, not all hospitals will receive vaccine initially. As more vaccine becomes available, it will be distributed to more of the state’s hospitals and to our local health departments to focus on vaccinating high risk health care workers. Long-term care staff and residents (for example, nursing homes) will also be in the first group to receive the vaccine. Following these groups will be adults with two more chronic conditions that the CDC has defined as putting them at high risk for serious illness. If the FDA grants Emergency Use Authorization, a CDC committee will review the data and recommendations based on which populations should receive the vaccine.”