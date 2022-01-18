COVID-19 hospitalization record broken in North Carolina, state health agency says

More than 4,600 patients were reported in hospitals across the Tar Heel State, according to new numbers from the state's health agency.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported more people were in the hospital for COVID-19 this year than at the same time last year, breaking a record for coronavirus-related hospitalizations set in early 2021.

According to the latest numbers released on Tuesday, Jan. 18, NCDHHS reported 4,630 people were in hospitals across the Tar Heel State with COVID-19. That's a 16% increase from the same time in 2021 when the total number hospitalized was at 3,992.

NCDHHS also noted the percent positivity over the last two weeks was at 30.3%, and as of Tuesday, there were 31,902 COVID-19 cases reported across the state. However, the agency noted the case count was higher because there was more delayed reporting early on in the year.

"During Dec. 31, 2021, through Jan. 14, 2022, some laboratory results from Premier Lab Solutions were not submitted to NCDHHS. As a result, 46,983 test results (including 8,094 positive results) from this period were not included in data on the NCDHHS data dashboard," said a statement from the agency. "This issue did not cause any delays in results being sent to patients or providers. The issue with submission of results from Premier Lab Solutions to NCDHHS has been resolved; case and test data reported for January 18, 2022 will be higher as it will incorporate data that would have been reported on earlier dates. Additional delays in reporting may occur as laboratories are processing unprecedented numbers of COVID-19 tests."

Backlogs in reporting aren't unique to North Carolina; in South Carolina, the Department of Health and Environmental Control said some labs processing testing results were to blame. DHEC said about 97% of COVID-19 tests done in the Palmetto State are processed by large, non-DHEC labs that have fallen behind because of a high volume of tests and virus-related staffing issues.