91% of North Carolina's COVID-19 cases this year were not vaccinated, DHHS says

RALEIGH, N.C. — In North Carolina, 907,665 cases of COVID-19 have been reported since the first of the year. Of those, 91% were in people who had not been vaccinated, according to the latest Respiratory Surveillance report from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Over time, the number and percentage of cases detected in those who have been vaccinated continue to climb, the report notes. In the week ending Oct. 9, one in five people who tested positive for coronavirus in North Carolina had been vaccinated. To date in 2021, 82,962 "post-vaccination" cases have been diagnosed, most of them mild or asymptomatic.

The report shows a spike in emergency room visits and hospital admissions for COVID-like illnesses through August and September, with the number trending back down as October began.

Of the almost 11,000 people who have died in the state of COVID-19 so far this year, 645 – about 6% – had been vaccinated.

