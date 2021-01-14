WATCH LIVE | NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen to give update on COVID-19, vaccine rollout Thursday

NCDHHS just released an online flyer that says adults 65 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen will give an update on the status of COVID-19 in the state at 2 p.m. Thursday. You can watch the press conference live stream in this story.

Cohen is likely to discuss another day of record hospitalizations (3,990) and the vaccine rollout plan.

The CDC unveiled new guidance to get vaccines out to adults 65 and older quicker. NCDHHS now has an online flyer saying North Carolinians in this age group can get the vaccine.

The state health department is working with county health departments and hospitals to host large-scale vaccine events in the near future, according to an online press release.

State lawmakers recently held a health committee hearing where they pushed Cohen to get more vaccine doses out faster.

According to Cohen, about 60% of doses already sent out have gone into arms. She says challenges like space, staffing and lengthy registration processes are contributing in delays.