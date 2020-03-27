Attorney General Josh Stein with the North Carolina Department of Justice announced he is working with Amazon to investigate nine North Carolina businesses and sellers over price gouging concerns, Friday.

The Department of Justice says Stein was notified by Amazon that sellers raised prices dramatically for items that have been in high demand during the coronavirus pandemic, including hand sanitizer and N95 masks.

“At a time when North Carolinians are trying to take care of themselves and their families in the face of an unprecedented crisis, some sellers are instead focused on unfairly taking people’s money,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “My office will investigate these cases and take action if we believe they’ve violated the price gouging law. Any other would-be gougers should take note: if you take advantage of consumers during this crisis, we will come after you and hold you accountable.”

Amazon identified these North Carolina-based sellers as having raised prices on coronavirus-related products more than 40 percent between Feb. 10 and March 16, 2020, and as a group having generated more than $100,000 in sales as a result of those higher prices. North Carolina’s price gouging law was triggered by Gov. Cooper’s declaration of a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 10, 2020.

The Department of Justice says the price gouging law that protects people from scammers is currently in effect in North Carolina, and their office has received more than 450 complaints.

The department says Attorney General Stein and the North Carolina Department of Justice will be reviewing price gouging complaints from consumers closely and are prepared to take action against any businesses engaging in price gouging activities.

Visit the North Carolina Department of Justice’s website for more information.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.