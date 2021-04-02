Gov. Cooper to address COVID-19 response, vaccine rollout in North Carolina

The briefing comes two days after Cooper said, "it is time" for North Carolina schools to start getting students back into classrooms.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper will give an update on North Carolina's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and share emergency budget recommendations on Thursday. He will be joined by NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen and State Budget Director Charlie Perusse. The briefing will start at 3 p.m.

Cooper's briefing comes two days after he said, "it is time" to reopen schools for in-person learning. He cited a study that tracked 11 North Carolina school districts, totaling over 90,000 students and staff over a nine-week period. Only 30 cases of COVID-19 were traced back to the school setting, and none of the cases involved a student giving the virus to a teacher.

State lawmakers sent the governor a coronavirus relief bill that would give about $1.6 billion for education. Some of the money will be used to help schools reopen. Parents would have more time to apply for a $335 check to help with the costs they've incurred for remote learning.