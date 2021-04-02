Gov. Cooper to address COVID-19 response, vaccine rollout in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper will give an update on North Carolina's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and share emergency budget recommendations on Thursday. He will be joined by NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen and State Budget Director Charlie Perusse. The briefing will start at 3 p.m.
Cooper's briefing comes two days after he said, "it is time" to reopen schools for in-person learning. He cited a study that tracked 11 North Carolina school districts, totaling over 90,000 students and staff over a nine-week period. Only 30 cases of COVID-19 were traced back to the school setting, and none of the cases involved a student giving the virus to a teacher.
State lawmakers sent the governor a coronavirus relief bill that would give about $1.6 billion for education. Some of the money will be used to help schools reopen. Parents would have more time to apply for a $335 check to help with the costs they've incurred for remote learning.
Vaccination administration in the state has slowed down after peaking in January. Health departments are dealing with vaccine appointments quickly filling up as soon as slots are available.