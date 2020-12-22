‘We all need to change our holiday plans,’ Gov. Cooper says as health officials update gathering guidelines

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a list of tips and guidelines for gathering safely this Christmas.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released updated guidelines for gathering during the holidays. The list includes 12 tips for staying safe to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as hospitalizations rise across the state, health officials said.

The guidelines, recommended by the NCDHHS are as follows:

1. Should you host or attend?

Do not host or attend an event if you’re sick, have been diagnosed with or exposed to COVID-19, are waiting on COVID-19 test results, or have been told to isolate or quarantine by a health care professional or health department.

2. Consider asking all guests to avoid contact with people outside of their households for 14 days before the event.

3. Keep it small.

No gathering should be larger than 10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. Remember the virus can be spread in smaller gatherings as well.

4. High-risk for COVID-19 complications?

Consider whether you should attend. Practice the 3Ws (Wear, Wait, Wash) at all times, but especially around people who are at high risk for COVID-19 complications.

5. Stay outdoors if you can.

If indoors, open windows to increase ventilation with outside air as much as possible.

6. Wear a mask.

Everyone should wear one over their nose and mouth.

7. Keep it distant.

Arrange space so people from different households can stay distant (at least 6 feet apart) and plan activities where social distancing can be maintained.

8. Eating and drinking?

Make sure you are 6 feet from others when you take off your mask.

9. Limit physical contact.

No handshaking or hugs. Wave or verbally greet each other instead.

10. Wash your hands regularly or use hand sanitizer.

11. Avoid self-serve food.

Limit the number of people handling or serving food. If serving food, have one person serve all food so that multiple people are not handling serving utensils. Encourage guests to bring their own food and drinks. Use disposable utensils and dishes.