x
Skip Navigation

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

coronavirus

North Carolina lawmakers approve bill to reopen amusement parks, arcades, fairs but still needs governor's approval

House Bill 258 would also reopen carnivals, venues for receptions and parties, and dining and beverage establishments at outdoor stadiums.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers have approved a bill to reopen amusement parks, arcades, fairs, among other venues.

House Bill 258 would also reopen carnivals, venues for receptions and parties, and dining and beverage establishments at outdoor stadiums. They would be allowed to reopen while safeguarding public health.

All are currently closed under Governor Roy Cooper’s Phase 2 executive order.

It now moves to Governor Cooper’s desk where it could be vetoed or approved.

Last week Gov. Cooper vetoed legislation that would have allowed exercise and fitness facilities, gyms, health clubs, and fitness centers to safely operate under a prescribed 15 point safety plan.

RELATED: How to decontaminate n95 face mask at home with multicooker

RELATED: Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map

RELATED: Rash on baby with coronavirus could be a sign of another disease

RELATED: Is it Lyme disease or COVID-19?

RELATED: Myrtle Beach becoming a hot spot for COVID-19 cases

RELATED: Coronavirus in North Carolina: Greensboro church partners with Cone Health to offer coronavirus testing

RELATED: Winston-Salem mayor considers mask requirement for city ahead of governor's announcement, officials say

RELATED: Greensboro Transit Agency requiring all riders to wear face masks

RELATED: City of Greensboro issues emergency proclamation requiring face masks in public, officials say