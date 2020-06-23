North Carolina lawmakers approve bill to reopen amusement parks, arcades, fairs but still needs governor's approval

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers have approved a bill to reopen amusement parks, arcades, fairs, among other venues.
House Bill 258 would also reopen carnivals, venues for receptions and parties, and dining and beverage establishments at outdoor stadiums. They would be allowed to reopen while safeguarding public health.
All are currently closed under Governor Roy Cooper’s Phase 2 executive order.
It now moves to Governor Cooper’s desk where it could be vetoed or approved.
Last week Gov. Cooper vetoed legislation that would have allowed exercise and fitness facilities, gyms, health clubs, and fitness centers to safely operate under a prescribed 15 point safety plan.
