North Carolina confirms more cases of omicron variant

Pitt County health officials said they confirmed three cases of the omicron variant Thursday.

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County health officials confirmed three cases of omicron variant Thursday.

County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail said Vidant Medical Center told him about the cases. Researchers used Eastern Carolina University's medical school's COVID-19 sequencing lab to identify the omicron cases.

Silvernail said the three cases are unrelated. One of the cases was found in a 30-year-old who traveled earlier in December. That person had mild symptoms and recovered.

The county hasn't released details about the other two cases.

“I am not surprised that the omicron variant has made its appearance in Pitt County,” Silvernail said. “The increase of travel and close gatherings due to the holiday season have made transmission more likely. I anticipate that more cases will be identified over the next few days and weeks to come.”

North Carolina confirmed its first case of the variant on Dec. 10. Researchers at UNC-Charlotte found the case in a student who traveled for Thanksgiving. The school said the student was fully vaccinated and recovered. It hasn't identified any other cases.

No cases have been found in the Triad yet. Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said he expects the omicron variant to become an issue in the United States around mid-January.

"When it hits, it's going to hit fast," Ohl said. "The number of cases is going to go up very quickly. There will be a lot of breakthrough infections. A lot."