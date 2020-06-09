North Carolina's Phase 2.5 in full swing in time for Labor Day Weekend

As restrictions ease, there are concerns that COVID-19 will spread during the holiday weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's Safer At Home Phase 2.5 is in full swing, and gyms, yoga studios, bowling alleys, and playgrounds are now open. But movie theaters, bars, and clubs are still closed.

Despite the nice weather and easing restrictions, health officials are asking people not to let their guards down.

Park-goer Courtney Hill was out and about Saturday since it was the first time her kids have been able to use the playground in months.

"Everyone's having a good time, it looks like everyone is practicing social distancing," Hill said.

She said it's moments like those that are important to her family, but she's staying mindful of the pandemic.

"I feel like it's important for the kids to put hand sanitizer on, wash your hands afterward," she said.

Phase 2.5 is in full swing at Freedom Park. Playground equipment is now open. I'll have the details and what county officials are saying about covid as we celebrate the holiday weekend at 11 @wcnc pic.twitter.com/jtUWIvUIMF — Lexi Wilson (@LexiWCNC) September 5, 2020

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen has said that while North Carolina has made progress, there's still more to do.

"What we are seeing is, this can get away from us really quickly," Cohen previously said.

As some restrictions loosen around the state just in time for the holiday weekend, county officials worry less social distancing will lead to more outbreaks.

"Earlier this summer, after the both Memorial [Day] and Fourth of July holidays, we saw significant spikes in positive cases which took weeks to recover from," Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio said.