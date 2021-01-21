North Carolina prison inmate dies from COVID-19

Authorities said an inmate at the Alexander Correctional Institute in Alexander County died from COVID-19 after being hospitalized for 21 days.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate at the Alexander Correctional Institute in Alexander County, North Carolina died after testing positive for COVID-19, officials announced Thursday.

“We continue to work hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons. The health and safety of the staff and the offender population continues to be our top priority,” said Todd Ishee, commissioner of prisons.

Authorities said the inmate, who has not been identified, tested positive for the virus on Dec. 30 and was hospitalized that same day. His condition worsened over time before his death on Jan. 20. The inmate was a male in his early 50s with underlying health conditions.

As of Thursday, North Carolina reported 8,339 deaths linked to the coronavirus. The Department of Health and Human Services reported over 7,100 new cases Thursday, but hospitalizations and positivity rates appear to be trending downward.

Several counties in the Charlotte area began scheduling appointments for adults 65 and older, including Mecklenburg. Those appointment slots, which are scheduled for next month, quickly filled up. According to WCNC Charlotte's Chloe Leshner, all available appointments were booked by noon Thursday.