Some NC students return to college campuses, with new precautions in place

A study led by the Yale School of Public Health determined students need to be screened for COVID-19 every two or three days to safely reopen college campuses.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Many college students in the Carolinas are moving back to campus this weekend, but things are certainly looking a lot different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Carolina State University students started moving in this weekend, with safety measures in place. Other schools in North Carolina were preparing for students as well — Elon University mailed testing kits to all 7,000 students ahead of their arrival in a few weeks.

Our first group of students moved in today, officially kicking off Wolfpack Welcome Week. 📦🐺🐾 Campus looks different these days, with masks, sanitation stations, social distance markers and more. But our Pack is back, and we’re moving forward — safely and together. #NCStateWWW pic.twitter.com/hWTNSgpX9g — NC State University (@NCState) July 31, 2020

Appalachian State University is also reopening for in-person learning, but mandating masks in all classrooms.

Down in South Carolina, Clemson University is requiring all students and staff to be tested for COVID-19 five days before returning to campus.

It comes as school leaders, educators and students are eager to return but anxious. A survey published July 29 by the New York Times discovered at least 6,600 COVID-19 cases connected to 270 colleges.

A study led by the Yale School of Public Health, published July 31, determined students need to be screened for COVID-19 every two or three days to safely reopen college campuses.