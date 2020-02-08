Some NC students return to college campuses, with new precautions in place

RALEIGH, N.C. — Many college students in the Carolinas are moving back to campus this weekend, but things are certainly looking a lot different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Carolina State University students started moving in this weekend, with safety measures in place. Other schools in North Carolina were preparing for students as well — Elon University mailed testing kits to all 7,000 students ahead of their arrival in a few weeks.
Appalachian State University is also reopening for in-person learning, but mandating masks in all classrooms.
Down in South Carolina, Clemson University is requiring all students and staff to be tested for COVID-19 five days before returning to campus.
It comes as school leaders, educators and students are eager to return but anxious. A survey published July 29 by the New York Times discovered at least 6,600 COVID-19 cases connected to 270 colleges.
A study led by the Yale School of Public Health, published July 31, determined students need to be screened for COVID-19 every two or three days to safely reopen college campuses.
The coming weeks are expected to show the impact of precautionary measures taken at colleges and universities as students, staff and parents are hoping the guidelines will keep the campus communities safe.