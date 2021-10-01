x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Coronavirus

North Carolina surpasses 7,500 COVID-19 related deaths

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 142 additional deaths Sunday.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
FILE PHOTO: Woman lying in a hospital bed after a COVID-19 test.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina daily numbers are down after Saturday's alarming numbers. However, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 142 additional deaths, which means over 7,500 people have died from COVID-19 statewide.

Health officials reported 8,833 new cases on Sunday, which is down from Saturday's record-breaking high in daily cases of 11,581 reported. The percentage of positive test results is averaging 13.9over the last two weeks. NCDHHS is reporting that 3,774 people are hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19. 

A total of 623,188 have tested positive for the coronavirus in North Carolina and 7,498,343 tests have been completed.

RELATED: North Carolina COVID-19 cases continue to soar, over 11,000 single-day cases reported

RELATED: Colleges face tough decision of returning to in-person classes spring semester as COVID cases continue to rise