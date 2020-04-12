NC teachers will be in second wave of COVID-19 vaccinations

North Carolina health officials said teachers and school staff members will be a high priority when it comes to distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina leaders said Thursday that teachers and other essential school staff members will be a top priority when it comes to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine later this year.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said teachers will be included in the second round of COVID-19 vaccinations. Teachers who have chronic conditions that make them vulnerable to serious illness will be included in the first round, officials said. The majority of the first wave will be reserved for health care workers on the front lines, as well as employees of long-term living facilities, such as nursing homes.

This group has anywhere from 1.18 million to 1.57 million people. The phase two group will also include any remaining health care workers, front-line employees with a high risk of COVID-19 exposure, as well as adults over 65 and adults with at least one chronic condition.

"It just seems that after health care workers, that our teachers and other school staff would be in line to get the vaccination should they want it," said Jennifer De La Jara, a member of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education.

Students aren't included in phase two of the vaccination rollout, but are included in phase three, ahead of the majority of the general population. By the time the vaccines are available to that group, there will be more data on how effective they are for children.