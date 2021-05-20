The vaccine clinic at the NC Zoo starts Thursday and lasts through Saturday.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — One of the Triad's largest attractions is getting in on the vaccinations this weekend. The North Carolina zoo is doubling as a COVID-19 vaccination site this weekend.

The North Carolina Zoo is the largest natural habitat zoo in the world so what better way to use all that space, than by giving free COVID-19 vaccinations to the public.

The North Carolina Zoo has partnered with the Randolph County Health Department to host this vaccine clinic for any 12 and older. They have both Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccines available.

If you missed out today, no worries because this vaccine clinic will be up and running Friday, May 21st as well as Saturday, May 22nd from 11am to 4pm both days.

According to the zoo's public relations officer Debbie Fuchs there's a little extra bonus if you come on out and get vaccinated at the zoo.

"There is an incentive to get your vaccine here if you're not vaccinated. Upon the completion of your vaccine you get a return ticket to comeback to the zoo for free."

Larry Kessler was just one of the many that came out to get their vaccine today at the North Carolina Zoo. According to Larry, it wasn't because of the free trip to the zoo, it was about accessibility.

"I think it's a great thing for the community. I've tried for the last couple of weeks to reach someone on the telephone with no luck. A friend of mine text me this morning and let me know they were doing this, so I came over here to get my shot."