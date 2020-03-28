HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Northwestern High School basketball coach Terrance Burke has died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to county school officials and information obtained by WUSA9's Darren Haynes.

Burke is one of the latest deaths from the virus in Maryland and is one of 26 that has been seen in the DMV area.

Many in the Prince George's County and Northwestern High community reacted on social media to Burke's death, including students, players and fellow coaches.

Fairmount High HC Chuck Henry said “Coach Burke was a great guy and always welcoming”

Along with being a basketball coach, Burke was also a counselor for Northwestern, and he also served in the United States Navy.

Burke led the Northwestern Trojans to a 13-10 record overall, going 8-7 in their region.

"I know this news is devastating and shocking to many in the Northwestern High School community and all who knew and loved him. Please know that my heart is breaking with yours and I am praying for your strength and comfort during this time," said school officials in the statement on Burke's death.

A support team of school psychologists, professional school counselors and pupil personnel workers from Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) will provide counseling and support to students and staff remotely for as long as necessary.

This is a developing story, with more information to come from WUSA9.

