GREENSBORO, N.C. — While many are eager to get out to stores and retailers as they open up, others aren't ready just yet.

Christine Hanson said she's fortunate enough to work from home, so she doesn't have to go out much, but her 93-year-old mother is who she's worried about passing the virus to.

"Obviously my mother is the very definition of a vulnerable person," said Hanson, "I have a lot to think about,"

Hanson grew up in the house she's living in now with her mother and her 23-year-old daughter.

Hanson said she wants to see deaths and cases associated with the coronavirus consistently on a downward trend before she considers going anywhere.

In phase one, you still have to practice social distancing and cleanliness. but Hanson said even with restrictions at the toughest, she wasn't happy with what she was seeing.

"I don't go out very often but the few times that I have have been a real shocking experience," said Hanson, "In a few cases, as just blatant disregard for any kind of social distancing or safety sanitary protocol."

Others commenting on Facebook seem to agree.

Marsha Czajka-Little is staying home for now. "Until there is a vaccine and verified treatment for the virus, it's simply not safe to go out," she said.

Linda Pardue said she won't go out just yet either. "When I feel safe around people and the cases go down instead of up," she said.

David Lawson is ready to get outdoors. "We all still got a life and we must live it. You can't hide from any kind of virus."

Hanson said until she agrees with the data, she's not going anywhere.

"I want to see the numbers going down and I want to see them going down consistently," she said.

Hanson gets things like groceries delivered, so she doesn't have to leave her house very often, if at all.

"We are all in this together and I don’t think that this is going to get any better unless we all take it seriously and we all work together to keep ourselves and each other safe," said Hanson, "because it doesn’t really matter how safe I’m trying to be if the person next to me isn’t making any effort."

In phase one the stay at home order is still in place, but you are allowed to leave home to shop.

