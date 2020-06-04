WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Certified Nursing Assistant Rayvon Mitchell is not letting the coronavirus stop him from warmly greeting patients to the Novant Health Derrick L. Davis Cancer Center in Winston-Salem.

“I call myself the nurse at the door,” Mitchell said. “I do it because of my love and passion for people. I’ve decided that everything I do now will be for the glory of God and I want to honor him with the way I love on others.”

Novant Health said Mitchell has worked as a curbside assistant, greeting patients and their families with a hug, high-five and cheerful grin, for the last five years.

The company said despite recent anxiety surrounding the coronavirus, Mitchell believes his patients still need to have their regular cancer treatments.

“Corona made me stop hugging you, but God knows I still love you,” read a sign photographed with Mitchell, him and his wife made.

The Cancer Center said in order to better protect patients, they have implemented new safety precautions including social distancing and put temperature checks in place.

“I still want people to feel loved and cared for. And I want them to know that they are not fighting alone,” he said.

