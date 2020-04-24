CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s hard enough to be a child diagnosed with cancer during the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s even more difficult because sometimes family can’t be with them during lengthy chemotherapy sessions.

Children undergoing cancer chemo have a higher risk due to their immunocompromised state. Some patients at Southern Oncology Specialists are alone during treatment because of the required distancing and limitations on occupancy. Family or friends cannot be with them in order to follow the virus spread restrictions.

"Cancer therapies cannot wait until this crisis is over," said William Mitchell MD, chief oncologist at Southern Oncology Specialists.

In an effort to cheer patients up, nurses and staff painted the windows in the chemo room with colorful pictures and positive messages like “We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails.”

Since patients with cancer are an extremely vulnerable population, Mitchell explained that keeping them out of the hospital settings is best to reduce risk of exposure.

Southern Oncology Specialists

Watch WCNC Charlotte Monday-Friday at 11:30 a.m. for positive stories! Please continue to share with us your #SendTheLove stories!