FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Medical professionals across the country are working tirelessly in the fight against the coronavirus.

In May, graduates in the Triad will join that front line team to help during this crisis.

Williams Wallace is one of those expected graduates. He's a nursing student at Forsyth Tech Community College.

Right now he's completing work from home, but in May he's expected to graduate and get right to work.

"It's scary, there’s no question about it," said Wallace, "This is a really unprecedented time when it comes to this virus. There’s a lot of unknown."

RELATED: ‘I call myself the nurse at the door’ | Certified Nursing Assistant with Novant Health shares his story

He said he plans to work in an emergency room upon graduating. Although he's glad to get into the field as soon as possible, he said it's a scary time as well.

"There’s always a concern of lack of supplies, lack of PPE and the big thing is dealing with patients and not knowing if they're infected or not, so you have to treat everyone as if they are," said Wallace.

Forsyth Tech Community College said they have 78 students who are in their final semester of the Associate Degree Nursing program at Forsyth Tech, with an expected graduation date in May.

"These graduates mostly all have jobs and can immediately go to work to help with this crisis," said Linda Latham, Dean of Health Technologies Division at Forsyth Tech.

RELATED: Monday real-time coronavirus updates: NCDHHS provides coronavirus updates

“Nurses, physicians and first responders are the heroes in this COVID-19 crisis. We need to support our hospitals with additional staffing as much as possible to help with nursing shortages and some much needed relief for the current nurses," said President of Forsyth Technical Community College, Janet N. Spriggs, "Forsyth Tech is proud of the role we play in educating these critical individuals. Our graduating nurses have looked forward to this time in their career and they are eager to serve our community in a role they see as a calling.”

Wallace said he's looking forward to graduation and helping as many people as he can.

"I want to be that person I want to help them. I want to be on the front lines to do everything that I can to help the situation," he said.

OTHER STORIES:

RELATED: Wyndham Championship postponed, but not by much

RELATED: Watch live: White House Coronavirus Task Force gives update

RELATED: Principals gone wild during the coronavirus in epic dance-off battle

RELATED: Holden Road K&W Cafeteria in Greensboro offers free meals to kids

RELATED: 'Holding China accountable': Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro working on bill to make China pay for multi-trillion dollar coronavirus stimulus package