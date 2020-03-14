The Virginia Department of Health and the Peninsula Health District reported the first person to die from the novel coronavirus in Virginia on Saturday.

The patient, a man in his 70s, was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

Officials say he caught coronavirus from an unknown source. The cause of death was respiratory failure as a result of the virus.

The Peninsula Health District reported eight cases in James City County.

There are currently 41 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of March 14, including three in Virginia Beach.

Governor Ralph Northam released a statement:

“Pam and I were deeply saddened to learn that a Virginian has died from COVID-19, and we grieve for everyone this virus has touched around the world.

“The health of Virginians and our communities is my most important priority right now. As a Commonwealth, we have taken major, critical steps to stop the spread of COVID- 19. I have declared a state of emergency, closed K-12 schools across the state, restricted visitors at nursing homes and correctional facilities, limited state employee travel, and canceled large events.

“This is a public health crisis—we must all treat it as such.

“Again, I urge Virginians: take this seriously. Take basic health precautions, avoid large gatherings, telework if possible, and stay home if you are sick. That will stop the virus from spreading.

“It is all of our responsibility, yours and mine, to keep each other safe and healthy.

“You deserve to know next steps. I will meet with local officials on the Peninsula tomorrow, and we will speak to the community at 12:00 PM about additional measures we are taking to combat COVID-19.”

RELATED: Coronavirus in Virginia | Here are the cases of COVID-19 in the state.

RELATED: 41 cases of coronavirus in Virginia; 8 in James City County

RELATED: Governor Northam addresses school closures, COVID-19 testing during remarks in Virginia Beach

“On behalf of the entire Commonwealth, we express our deepest sympathy for the family and loved ones of the patient who died, as well as the families of everyone who has been affected by this outbreak,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “The health of our residents and the community is our top priority, and we will continue working together to care for the patients, protect the safety of health care workers, and protect the people in our Commonwealth.”

This is a developing story.