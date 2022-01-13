Data shows signs the omicron variant is reaching its peak in Guilford County

Cone Health data specialists say the peak could last a week or two before cases start to decline.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the omicron variant continues to spread, scientists are seeing signs the highly contagious COVID variant may have reached its peak in Guilford County.

Cone Health’s senior data scientist Michael Dewitt said based on their models they're starting to see signs, this latest wave of new cases could soon start to slow down.

By monitoring the number of hospital admissions Dewitt said they can get a good idea of what the omicron wave looks like.

“We anticipate the peak will probably be in a week or two if we’re not in it already,” Dewitt said.

Guilford County saw daily cases go from around 300 at the end of December to nearly 1,400 just three days later at the start of January, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Dewitt said by tracking trends they can predict the next direction of the pandemic.

“With the rapid growth potential of omicron we anticipate a much steeper and faster peak,” Dewitt said. “So it'll likely be shorter but it's still a severe peak.”

It's unclear if the number of confirmed cases will go down just as fast as they spiked.

“The UK this morning posted data about the rate of hospitalizations now decreasing. So we'll be watching that,” Dewitt said. “We do anticipate it should decrease fairly steeply.”

Dewitt explained the peak is the largest number of infected people in the population, and the county has to go on the other side of it.