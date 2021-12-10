UNC Charlotte student tests positive for omicron variant

A student at UNC Charlotte tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19, Mecklenburg County health leaders said Friday.

Mecklenburg County Public Health said the case was identified through UNC Charlotte's sequencing program. In a statement, the health department said the student was isolated and has recovered. Exposure was limited with only one known contact.

UNC Charlotte said the student traveled out of state for Thanksgiving break before returning to North Carolina. The student has since recovered from the infection.

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris and UNC Charlotte officials will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Friday to discuss the case.

This should not be surprising. Health officials have long said it’s just a matter of time.



However, there is still many unknowns of this variant.



