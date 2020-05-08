Health officials say there have been 102 confirmed cases and results are still pending for some individuals.

SPARTA, N.C. — The Appalachian District Health Department is now investigating after a confirmed COVID-19 outbreak at Bottomley Evergreens and Farms in Sparta.

Health officials said many positive cases are reporting no symptoms.

Officials said the company requested help from AppHealthCare last week, testing the entire workforce of 398 people.

“Due to the nature of this virus, we are concerned with the number of people who are positive and living and working within close proximity to others,” AppHealthCare health director Jennifer Greene said. “We are continuing to work together with Bottomley Evergreens and Farms to implement control measures to limit further spread of the virus.”

A spokesperson for Bottomley Evergreens and Farms said the company is working closely with AppHealth Care to follow safety protocols such as screenings before every shift, education about the spread of COVID-19 and providing protective equipment.

“The health and safety of our employees and community are our priority,” the spokesperson said.

