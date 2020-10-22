How parents can deal with second-guessing their decisions

Body Language Expert Blanca Cobb explains how parents can feel confident in their decision to send their child back to school

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Making decisions about kids’ safety can be stressful for parents. Now, that coronavirus cases are being identified in some classrooms and schools, some parents are second-guessing their decisions, which is a common reaction.

Many parents second-guess themselves when they’re scared because they don't want anything to happen to their children. And some may feel guilty because they think of “what if” they put their kids in harms way. So much is unknown about the coronavirus and the unknown tends to ramp up anxiety.

Although it’s anxiety producing, it’s important as a parent that you remain as calm as you can. When you're calm you can think more logically and rationally, which is important. Then you want to do some cognitive self-talk where go through your decision making - how you made the decision to let your kids go back to the physical building.

Ask yourself what has changed now that cases are being identified. Are you comfortable with your kids still staying in school? Why or Why not? What do you need to see in the classroom and school to make you feel that you're still making a good choice to keep your kids in school. I encourage you to talk to the administration about what they're doing. Share your concerns and listen to what they have to say. You might be surprised at their solutions.