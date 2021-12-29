Triad hospitals seeing a rise in pediatric COVID cases, hospitalizations

Pediatric COVID cases are on the rise across the nation and in the Triad, but doctors at Cone Health say it's not an alarming number.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Doctors across the nation are seeing a rise in pediatric COVID cases.

Cone Health said they have noticed an uptick in numbers, but it's not a huge spike.

"We are seeing a few more patients compared to prior weeks, but it's hard to know what that means or if it's something to worry about yet," Dr. Suresh Naggapan, medical director for the children's unit at Moses Cone Hospital, said.

Dr. Naggapan said throughout the pandemic, babies and older adolescents were the ones being hospitalized with COVID. He said usually they had issues breathing because of the virus.

Now, they're seeing more of the 10-14 age group come in with respiratory issues due to COVID.

"The biggest thing I want you to watch out for is breathing hard. If your child is breathing hard, meaning that they're sucking in, their chest is sucking in, they're really short of breath and can't finish a sentence. That's a sign that they're in trouble and you need to come in right away," Dr. Naggapan said.

He said this applies for all age groups with COVID.

However, most kids are experiencing mild cases of COVID that mimics a cold. Dr. Naggapan recommends treating it like a cold with rest and lots of fluids.

However, according to Dr. Naggapan, the best way to protect your kids is making sure they get vaccinated if they're eligible and wearing masks.

"For those young kids that can't get a vaccine yet, there's something we call cocooning. It's making sure everyone around them is protected. So if everyone around that young child is vaccinated, everyone around them is wearing a mask, that's going to go a long way in protecting them," Dr. Naggapan said.