Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots available for high-risk groups in North Carolina

State health officials said those who are eligible can find booster shoots at their health care provider, pharmacies, and other locations.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina health officials announced COVID-19 booster shots are available for certain groups of people.

State health officials said those who are at high-risk for serious illness or exposure and who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech (Cominarty) vaccine for six months or more can now receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

People who are 65 years or older, 18 years or older with underlying medical conditions or work in a high-risk setting like healthcare workers, teachers and childcare providers or food workers are eligible in the state to receives the booster vaccine.



"Pfizer boosters are now authorized for certain groups of individuals to extend the protection of vaccines against severe illness," said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.

State health officials said those who are eligible can find booster shoots at their health care provider, pharmacies, and other locations where the COVID-19 vaccines are available.