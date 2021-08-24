Pfizer vaccine gets full FDA approval. Now what?

Data supports this hypothesis. A recent poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows 31 percent of people hesitant to get the vaccine said they'd be more likely to get it once the vaccines get full approval.



"'It hasn't been out long enough,’ that's what they say, for them to get the vaccine," said Lisa Roma, a pharmacist in St. Petersburg. She adds that education is key to understanding why mRNA vaccines are safe and not experimental.



"This is not the first time these mRNA vaccines have been studied and tested. They've been around for a really long time,” she said.



Science shows mRNA vaccines don't inject patients with COVID. Instead, they teach the body to make a special spike protein that helps the immune system fight back if you do get sick with the virus.



"Vaccines save lives," said Roma.



Additionally, with full approval, experts say mandates could follow.



"Some employers will feel more comfortable to more strongly encourage, if not in some cases to mandate the vaccine be taken, especially for front-facing service and healthcare employees," said Dr. Wolfson.



Count Disney and the Pentagon in, too.



"Vaccines and drugs that are fully licensed by the FDA are perceived to be better trusted...It's the exact same vaccine but now there's a greater sense of certainty about its safety and the manufacturing of it,” said Dr. Wolfson.