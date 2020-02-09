Phase 2.5 leaves North Carolina music venues in uncertainty

"It's dire. We may not be able to make it," Founder of The Evening Muse Joe Kuhlmann said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In just a few days, several businesses can open their doors for the first time in months.

Places like gyms, bowling alleys and museums are preparing to safely welcome customers back inside. But other businesses, including movie theaters, night clubs, and concert venues have to stay closed.

The petition reads in part:

"Music venues not only provide entertainment and a gathering place, they also improve their communities and help heal the pain so many are dealing with during these extraordinary times. If venues do not get assistance, many will have to close their doors permanently. That must not happen. Please sign our petition and show your support."

As part of the switch to Phase 2.5, limits to gatherings indoors will increase to 25 people and 50 people outdoors, playgrounds can reopen, museums and aquariums can reopen at 50% capacity, and gyms and other indoor exercise facilities can reopen at 30% capacity.

Cooper and health officials urged the public to continue social distancing, wearing masks and taking washing hands frequently. The age for mask-wearing according to the mandate includes kids, Governor Cooper said, down to age 5.

Here's what's changing in North Carolina during Phase 2.5