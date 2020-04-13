Pitbull released a new song Monday that has a message of hope amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new track titled, “I Believe That We Will Win (World Anthem)" speaks on not letting fear overcome you and coming together during difficult times.

“You know what spreads faster than any virus, fear,” said Pitbull at the beginning of his new song. “And when it comes to fear you can either forget everything and run or you can face everything and rise.”

The rapper and entertainer teased the new song at the beginning of the month via his Instagram page. Before the song was released he asked everyone to join his movement against coronavirus by uploading a video of themselves doing choreography to the part of the song where he chants “I believe that we will win.”

Click here to learn the choreography.

Pitbull said all the proceeds from this song will be going to various charities around the world.

