CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines says the Charlotte team was notified on March 20 that a passenger who flew on a regional aircraft "several days ago" later tested positive for COVID-19.

In response and out of caution, the team had the aircraft cleaned while it was on the ground in Charlotte.

"The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority," a statement from American Airlines said, in part. "We are in close contact with the CDC and public health departments and are coordinating with them on all required health and safety measures."

At this time, it's not known which aircraft the passenger was on. WCNC is working to learn more details about this situation.

