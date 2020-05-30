311 Speedway's owner urges coronavirus caution for fans: 'Please use social distancing'

The North Carolina race track owner asks fans to socially distance, wear a face mask, and practice hand hygiene.

PINE HALL, N.C. — The owner of a North Carolina race track has shared coronavirus health guidance for fans planning to attend Saturday's events, asking them to maintain physical distance, wear face masks, and wash their hands.

Mike Fulp is the owner of 311 Speedway in Pine Hall, located in Stokes County.

He shared a post to the track's Facebook page early Saturday morning requesting that fans social distance, wear face masks, avoid large groups, and practice hand hygiene.

"You are responsible for your health and the health of others, being smart and responsible saves lives. Anyone with flu like symptoms or anyone that has fever or cold like symptoms please understand we can't risk having you on our property," the post said, addressed from 311 Speedway management.

The race is called the "Freedom to Assemble Racing Event," and gates open at 4 p.m.

"We ask that everyone to please use social distancing. We're recommending that when you enter our stands to sit no more than groups of 10 and 6 feet apart. Also we encourage everyone to bring hand sanitizer and a facemask," the post said.

Under the current reopening guidelines for phase 2, outdoor sporting events are limited to 25 people maximum.