GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the department was made aware of the positive diagnosis on Wednesday. They say the officer is now in quarantine at this time and is doing well.

In an effort to reduce the risk of further spreading the virus, the department is decontaminating all spaces and equipment the employee may have come in contact with.

Statement from Greensboro Police Department

"During this pandemic, the Greensboro Police Department has taken critical steps to protect our employees and the community. Throughout of the Covid-19 pandemic, the department has been able to maintain an uncompromised level of service to our communities. The commitment of the Greensboro Police Department is to continue to provide public safety to our community and maintain the health and safety of our employees and residents."

