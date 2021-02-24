The university partnered up with Novant Health to help get staff vaccinated quickly.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Today marked the first Novant Health Vaccine clinic at Winston Salem State University, but it won't be the last.

The goal is to have another pop up clinic in the next 3 weeks.

It's important to make sure these vaccines are as readily available to everyone. On all sides of town, no matter the median income.

Dr. Elwood Robinson is the Chancellor at Winston Salem State.

He's excited to partner his university and Novant Health to help better serve the Winston Salem community.

"Partnerships that we have with Novant Health is extremely important to deliver, and create spaces where folks can go and get their vaccine."

The appointments for the vaccine were in such high demand, Novant Health officials say they gave out all 500 doses of the Pfizer Vaccine today.

Laura Holby is the Director of Community Engagement for Novant Health. She knew partnering with Winston Salem State University was a no brainer.