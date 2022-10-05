Post-COVID Care Center continues to help COVID long haulers get back on their feet

Since opening in March of 2021, hundreds of COVID long haulers have sought help at the center in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY’s Lauren Coleman sat down with three men about their road to recovery after contracting COVID-19 in a special report Monday night.

Months after infection, they’re still dealing with the effects of the virus today. These men are who doctors call COVID long haulers.

Tonya Nichols has seen a lot of COVID patients throughout the pandemic. She’s a family nurse practitioner who oversees Cone Health’s COVID Care Clinic in Greensboro. The facility is located off Pomona Drive.

“We get patients who have neurological symptoms such as headaches, tremors, memory loss, brain fog, and then a lot of our patients who have extreme fatigue after COVID,” Nichols said.

Bowne is a Summerfield native who recently underwent brain surgery to alleviate some of the long-term symptoms brought on by COVID-19. He shared his symptoms with WFMY, one of the many long-haulers stories we’ve shared.

“He was having black-out spells multiple times,” Nichols said. “So, we got him a neurologist and they examined him and did an MRA and that’s when they found the aneurism in his brain. We got him with a cardiologist because he did have some heart issues as well. They took over and helped him get to where he is now.”

Nichols said patients with severe COVID symptoms have received help from the clinic anywhere between three to six months. WFMY’s Lauren Coleman asked Nichols if the clinic has figured out why some patients have COVID symptoms for just a few days while others have them for several months.

“I haven’t been able to figure that out,” Nichols said. “But a lot of that has to do with patients’ comorbidities when they’re sick how physically fit they are going into getting COVID. There’s still a lot of unanswered questions at this point, we’re still doing a lot of research.”