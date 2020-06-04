WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — They got the moves and they’re bringing everything they have to the dance floor for bragging rights.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ Principal Challenge is a great one to watch while it plays out on social media.

Mount Tabor High sent out a tweet challenging a number of principals to a dance-off battle using the sway app. In turn, the principals must challenge four others to a dance-off.

These principals have come to battle! Let’s see those dance moves!

RELATED: Holden Road K&W Cafeteria in Greensboro offers free meals to kids

RELATED: Santa visits neighborhood to spread some cheer during coronavirus

RELATED: Circle of Hope | Law enforcement caravan of blue lights and cheering brings support to Triad hospitals

RELATED: 12-year-old Mebane girl receives special birthday parade after her plans were ruined by the coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: ‘You are brave' | Sidewalk chalk messages rally Cone Health workers on the front lines

RELATED: Triad principal surprises seniors while they learn from home

RELATED: Police help 6-year-old celebrate birthday during COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: Triad couple ties the knot and takes special wedding photo

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775