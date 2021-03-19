In the last year, nearly 10,000 North Carolina inmates have contracted COVID-19. At least 52 have died.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A recent investigation by the WCNC Defenders found North Carolina prison inmates are four times more likely to get COVID-19 than those outside prison walls.

Civil rights groups have been pushing for mass early releases to lessen crowding and thus, COVID-19 spread, in prisons.

In late February, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper struck a deal with those groups, allowing thousands of inmates to be conditionally released. But it’s come with controversy.

That deal came after 11 months of litigation.

In the last year, nearly 10,000 North Carolina inmates have contracted COVID-19. At least 52 have died.

Prisoner advocates like Ben Finholt say the virus has spread rampantly through prisons – in part due to overcrowding.

“You have no control over your body, you have no control over your space, and I absolutely don't think it's fair," Finholt, who is an attorney advocate for NC Prisoner Legal Services, said.

For the last year, civil rights groups like the ACLU have been pushing state leaders to conditionally release thousands of prisoners early, to reduce the risk of outbreaks.

"They could let 8,000 people out right now, keep the people who they're keeping in prison safer, keep their own employees safer," Finholt said. "But they've chosen not to do that."

Cooper’s administration recently made a deal with the groups, agreeing to fast-track the special release of at least 3,500 inmates over the next six months.

Most under a program called “extended limits of confinement” or ELC, essentially allowing non-violent offenders to serve the remainder of their sentences at home.

In a recent public safety commission meeting, state GOP leaders pushed back against the decision, questioning if it’s even necessary, with 2,000 prisoners and counting already vaccinated.

“I just think now with the positivity rate nationwide going down it seems like the wrong time," Republican Rep. Allen McNeill said at the meeting.

Victim advocates like Andy Kahan have also pushed back against mass ELC releases.

"A lot of non-violent cases are pled down; a lot of non-violent cases also have prior violent criminal history," he said.

A state Department of Public Safety (DPS) spokesperson said of the 1,033 prisoners who have been granted ELC release so far, 76 violated some condition of their release and had to be returned to prison.

The WCNC Defenders requested a list of names of those granted ELC release. That request was denied.