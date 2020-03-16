A Wake County Target store worker tested positive for the coronavirus, Sunday evening per WNCN.

According to the news station, Target company officials say the infected person was an employee at the Brier Creek Parkway Target in Raleigh.

WNCN reports the worker is now in quarantine and it is not clear when they tested positive for the virus.

The station confirmed through Target officials that crews worked quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store.

“Public health staff believe there is little risk to anyone who came in contact with the affected people at any other locations since they were not symptomatic or in close contact with others,” said Wake County health officials in a news release.

