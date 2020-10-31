Randolph County Detention Center sees coronavirus outbreak

A recent round of testing uncovered three coronavirus cases at the Randolph County Detention Center.

A recent wave of testing revealed a new coronavirus outbreak at the Randolph County Detention Center.

According to a press release, the center began proactively testing all staff and inmates. Testing started on Oct. 23. The first positive case was found on Oct. 27.

Two more cases were discovered Wednesday.

An outbreak is defined as two or more positive cases. The detention center says it’s working with Randolph County Public Health officials to control the outbreak.