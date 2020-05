RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County reported its fourth death due to the coronavirus, Monday afternoon.

Randolph County Public Health said the person died from complications associated with COVID-19.

The department said the person had underlying health conditions.

OTHER STORIES

Tyson Foods temperature testing all Wilkesboro employees starting today

Gold’s Gym files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid coronavirus

Gov. Cooper signs $1.5B COVID-19 relief bill: Here's a breakdown of the funding

These Triad ZIP codes are coronavirus hotspots

High Point University honors graduating class through virtual Commencement ceremony

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775