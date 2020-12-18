Randolph County vaccine distribution plan

A plan is in place to ensure the vaccine is distributed equitably and efficiently to Randolph county residents, health officials announce.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Public Health have devised a strategy for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, officials announced Friday.

Randolph health officials said their goal is to "ensure the vaccine is distributed equitably and efficiently to county residents".

Initial phases of the rollout will concentrate on the most vulnerable populations, including long-term care facilities, first responders, healthcare workers and others involved in treating COVID patients or administering the vaccine.

To determine who received the vaccine first, Randolph County consulted the North Carolina Institute of Medicine convened an independent COVID Vaccine Advisory Committee.