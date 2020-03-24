CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the pandemic.

Key Facts:

Cases in North Carolina: 420

420 Cases in South Carolina: 298, with 5 deaths

298, with 5 deaths Cases in Mecklenburg County: 142

142 A stay-at-home order has been issued for Mecklenburg County

Mecklenburg is home to nearly 25% of the state's COVID-19 cases:

Mecklenburg County health officials said the county now has COVID-19 cases in almost every zip code in the county, indicating that we have community spread.

County officials said about 80% of the cases in the county are those below the age of 59, which is an indication that older residents are heeding the warning to stay and home while younger residents are not.

"We now have approximately 25% of the total cases in the state of North Carolina in Mecklenburg County," Mecklenburg County manager Dena Diorio said.

Stay-at-home proclamation issued for Mecklenburg County

Mecklenburg County is ordering a stay at home proclamation. According to officials, the proclamation will take effect starting Thursday at 8 am and last until Midnight on April 16.

You can:

Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store

Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities

Visiting a health care professional for medical services that cannot be provided virtually (call first)

Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru

Care for or support a friend or family member

Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise – just keep at least six feet between you and others

Walk your pets and take them to veterinarian if necessary

Help someone to get necessary supplies

Receive deliveries from any business which delivers

You should not:

Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by this Order

Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need

Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out

Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or another residential care facility, except for limited exceptions as provided on the facility websites

Travel except for essential travel and activities

North Carolina officials provide COVID-19 update

North Carolina state health and emergency officials are scheduled to provide an update at 2 p.m.

Wells Fargo to close some branches in North Carolina

Starting tomorrow, March 25, Wells Fargo will temporarily close the following branches in the Greater Charlotte region:

· Jackson Park – 704 North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis

· Concord Parkway – 948 Concord Parkway North in Concord

· Davidson – 112 South Main Street in Davidson

· Mooresville Main – 153 North Main Street in Mooresville

· Mooresville Plaza – 552 East Plaza Drive in Mooresville

· Mint Hill – 9125 Lawyers Road in Charlotte

· Derita – 2610 West Sugar Creek Road

· Plaza – 1616 Central Avenue in Charlotte

· CIC – 1525 W.T. Harris Boulevard in Charlotte

· Mt. Holly – 101 South Main Street in Mount Holly

· Gaston Mall – 403 Cox Road in Gastonia

· Dunn Commons – 10210 Couloak Drive in Charlotte

· Tryon at Third – 301 South Tryon Street in Charlotte

· Kenilworth – 801 Kenilworth Avenue in Charlotte

· Ballantyne Commons – 11230 Elm Lane in Charlotte

· Waverly – 11535 Waverly Center Drive in Charlotte

· South Boulevard – 2910 South Boulevard in Charlotte

· Charlotte West – 1527 West Morehead Street in Charlotte

In addition, starting March 25, Wells Fargo will temporarily close the following branches in South Carolina that are considered part of the Greater Charlotte region:

· Fort Mill – 403 Tom Hall Street in Fort Mill

· Rock Hill Main – 113 East Main Street in Rock Hill

As we continue to evaluate the steps necessary to ensure how we can best serve customers, protect team members and minimize the spread of COVID-19, this list could change so we are encouraging customers to check Wells Fargo’s branch locator for ATM locations and the updated status of branches.

Garth Brooks reschedules Charlotte concert

The Garth Brooks concert at Bank of America Stadium scheduled for May 2 has been rescheduled for June 13th. All tickets purchased will be honored for the new date.

"Like so many people right now, I just want to get back to what I do. Knowing these shows are eventually going to happen makes me happy," said Garth Brooks.

Atrium Health creates coronavirus testing center at zMax Dragway in Concord

Atrium Health partnered with Charlotte Motor Speedway to provide a remote testing site at zMax Dragway. The remote site provides a convenient testing location for residents in northern Mecklenburg and Cabarrus Counties to have their test performed when ordered by a doctor.

Testing for COVID-19 is conducted without patients having to get out of their cars, which reduces the possibility of infecting other patients and healthcare workers. Healthcare providers will make appointments and direct patients to designated testing centers where medical professionals will approach the patients at their cars. These tests involve obtaining swabbed samples, which are then tested at Atrium Health’s in-house lab, and patients are typically notified of the results in approximately 24 hours. Atrium Health can test approximately 1,000 samples each day and is one of the only health systems in the nation to have this capability.

Atrium has launched a digital COVID-19 risk assessment for patients. Answering a few quick questions will allow Atrium to give patients immediate recommendations on the next step of their care.

Gov. Cooper announces closures of several businesses by Wednesday at 5 p.m.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order lowering the threshold to ban mass gatherings of more than 50 people.

The order takes effect Wednesday at 5 p.m. This will mean the closure of the following types of facilities:

Bingo Parlors, including those operated by charitable organizations

Bowling Alleys

Indoor Exercise Facilities (e.g. gyms, yoga studios, indoor trampolines, etc.)

Health Clubs

Indoor Pools

Live Performance Venues

Movie Theaters

Skating Rinks

Spas

Sweepstakes Lounges

Video game arcades

Barber Shops

Beauty Salons (including waxing and hair removal centers)

Hair Salons

Nail Salons/Manicure/Pedicure Providers

Massage Parlors

Tattoo Parlors

Cats to operate on a modified schedule

Starting Wednesday, CATS will operate modified service, including CATS buses, LYNX Blue Line and Special Transportation Services. All service will be FREE during this time.

