The American Red Cross announced Monday its launch for a virtual family assistance center to support families struggling with loss and grief due to COVID-19.

The Red Cross said many families have experienced a disrupted bereavement and grief process due to restrictions related to the coronavirus.

The organization said they’ve set up a virtual team of specially trained mental health, spiritual care and health services volunteers to assist those who are grieving.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for everyone, but especially for those who have loss a loved one due to COVID-19,” said Allison Taylor, regional CEO for American Red Cross Greater Carolinas Region. “Not only have these families experienced the unexpected passing of a loved one, they are also facing additional challenges caused by this public health emergency. We want them to know the Red Cross is here to provide compassion and support as they grieve.”

The organization said volunteers are connecting with families over the phone to offer condolences, support, access to resources, hosting online classes to help provide coping skills and more.

The Red Cross said all support will be confidential, provided virtually, and is free.

Visit the Red Cross’ website for more information.

