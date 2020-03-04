The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced Rendezvous Mountain Educational State Forest will temporarily close, Friday afternoon.

The department said they will be restricting all public access to the park until further notice effective 5 p.m. Friday.

“Our N.C. Forest Service staff noted that crowds were gathering and remaining in parking areas of Rendezvous Mountain Educational State Forest, which goes against the recommendations of social distancing,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler.

Commissioner Troxler said they hope to be able to re-open the forest as soon as the threat of spreading the coronavirus has ended.

"To get there though, everyone needs to do their part in social distancing,” he said.

The department said all trails, trailheads, forest facilities, parking areas and Rendezvous Mountain State Forest Game Land are unavailable to the public during this time of closure.

The announcement said the closing includes both Wyatt Road and Benny Parsons Road access points for the Game Land.

Visit the North Carolina State Forest’s website for more information about public access.

