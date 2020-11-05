The Winston-Salem Rescue Thrift shop is officially reopened for business.

Since they closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the store says they lost nearly $1,800 a day, that could have helped provide funds for men in alcohol and drug rehab, as well as their food pantry/

Despite the revenue losses, the thrift shop decided to wait until today to reopen, so they could make sure everything met sanitation standards.

While the store is back open, there are a few changes you should know about before you go and shop.

The store will be operating on shortened hours (M-F, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.)

All store employees will wear masks.

To practice social distancing, only 20 shoppers will be allowed inside the store at a time.

While it’s not mandatory for customers to wear masks inside the store, you might consider it, to save a few dollars. Today the store offered a 5% discount for anyone wearing a mask and is considering running the discount again.

The store will also start picking up donations placed outside your home, again. But will only be picking them up on Mondays.

