'Get vaccinated' | Triad health leaders urge calm, vaccinations as first omicron variant cases are confirmed in U.S.

Triad health leaders said even though there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the omicron variant, vaccinations are still the best protection.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — More people are rolling up their sleeves to get booster shots ahead of the winter season and as yet another variant has surfaced in the United States.

"It wasn’t a question at all," said Vannessa Gharbi, who got her booster shot a few weeks ago.

Gharbi said she works with the public and knew protecting others along with herself was the right thing to do.

"It’s a no-brainer to me. I’m very public-facing in the work that I do," she said, "I think we should continue to do what we need to do as a community."

Kenneth Free Jr. just got his booster a few weeks ago.

"We believe in the vaccines and doing what we can to keep people safe," he said, "We do listen to the science and listen to especially when this new variant came out."

While health leaders are urging people not to panic about the omicron variant, they are encouraging vaccinations.

"Everybody needs to get vaccinated. That’s the best thing you can do," said Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Christopher Ohl.

Health experts are still studying the omicron variant with much more to learn. Dr. Ohl said very early data suggests the new variant might not be more severe.

"Early data suggests no actually, in fact, the symptoms look like it's about the same. Sore throat, runny nose, aches, cough for most people," he said.

Ohl said researchers will need to figure out the impact of the virus on the vaccine, and whether the current shots still protect people from getting hospitalized with the virus.

Ohl said vaccine developers are actually working on an omicron-specific vaccine, but one won't be rolled out unless it's needed.

Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said there's early information coming in from South Africa about the symptoms associated with the variant.

"Some initial information that we're receiving from South Africa also shows the fact that it is displaying some slightly different symptoms with more weakness and fever but not a whole lot of loss of taste or smell, not a lot of coughing, shortness of breath," she said.

However, the biggest conversation the health department is having right now, according to Dr. Vann, is vaccinations.

"It is really critical at this time," she said.

On a state level, health leaders are 'serotyping' or looking at the makeup of samples of the COVID-19 virus in North Carolina to determine which variants are prominent. Vann said the delta variant is still the most dominant strain right now.

Free said the omicron variant is on his mind, but he feels comfort knowing he has the boosted protection.