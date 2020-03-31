RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's restaurant and hotel operators are pleading for state financial aid and tax deadline relief as closings and minimal travel from the new coronavirus have thrown over 370,000 employees out of work.

RELATED: List: Triad restaurants offering takeout, delivery, or both

Hospitality industry leaders told state House members on Tuesday that while assistance from Washington will ultimately help, it won't come quickly enough. North Carolina health officials reported about 1,500 positive COVID-19 cases in the state, for an increase of 190 compared to Monday.

RELATED: Real-time updates: Guilford County reports first coronavirus death

Eight state residents have now died and over 150 are hospitalized. A statewide prohibition on dine-in services at restaurants and bars began two weeks ago.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS

RELATED: What's the timeline to apply for unemployment?

RELATED: Looking for work? Career Center of the Carolinas helps find jobs for those impacted by coronavirus

RELATED: How to file for unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: 7-year-old Greensboro girl battling cancer urges others to obey coronavirus stay-at-home order so she can have a fighting chance

RELATED: Rockingham County reports first 2 coronavirus cases

RELATED: Shop for groceries online during the coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Tanger Center events postponed or canceled due to coronavirus

RELATED: How to get paid sick leave or paid time off to stay home with your kids for two weeks.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775